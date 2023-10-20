From Record Highs to Potential Record Cold

It's the ol' Montana switcheroo - a major swing in temperatures. This time it's from record warmth in the 70s and 80s to the possibility of subzero and snow. This is weather, this is the law of averages. This coming weekend should be another pleasant October weekend, for the most part. A weak front will drop temperatures just a little for Saturday but highs will still reach the 60s to around 70. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Sunday will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies and showers and thunderstorms will increase through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s. A cold front will lower snow levels on Sunday night. Snow is possible down to the valley floors and plains Sunday night into Monday morning. Accumulation will be light in the lower elevations, with several inches in the mountains. Monday's highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Most of next week looks stormy and colder with periods of snow. Right now I'm still trying to work on the timing of the storminess. After lingering rain and snow on Monday morning, the rest of Monday will just be mostly cloudy. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower in the lower elevations and a few snow showers in the mountains. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A colder, stronger storm is on the docket for now Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday. A rain/snow mix on Wednesday will turn to all snow for most of Montana. Several inches could accumulate through the night into Thursday. Highs will be much, much colder with highs in the 20s and 30s. Areas of snow could continue into Friday with highs 30-40 degrees below normal. Some areas could drop into the -0s and 0s next Friday night!

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist