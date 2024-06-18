From Spring Snow to Summer Sizzle

A record breaking storm system with cold air, significant rain and mountain snow continues to impact the state this evening but the official start of summer and hot temperatures are not that far off. Record cold high temperatures were broken on Monday in Great Falls and Cut Bank. Both locations had a high temperature of only 45, breaking their respective records of 47. Cut Bank's record was set in 1944 and Great Falls was set back in 1897! Generally a half inch to an inch of rain fell, and as much as 14" fell in the mountains. Most of the wet weather will move out Tuesday night and temperatures will get chilly. Many areas will wake up on Wednesday in the 30s with a chance of a frost. The final day of spring will be warmer with mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s. Thursday is the first day of summer and highs will warm into the 70s to near 80. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Friday will have more thunderstorm activity across the state with highs in the 70s. The first weekend of summer will be a toasty one with highs in the 80s on Saturday. Sunday will be the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching the 80s and 90s. An isolated storm is possible in the Sunday afternoon heat. A weak and dry cold front will go through Sunday night with Monday cooling back off into the 70s and 80s.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist