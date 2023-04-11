From the 70's to Snow Across Montana

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Big Sandy Creek in northern Montana near Havre, for the Milk River near Harlem, and for Beaver Creek near Hinsdale.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for much of central Montana.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for much of central and north-central Montana.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for much of northern and central Montana.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the mountains of central and south-central Montana for Wednesday night and Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of central and northern Montana for Wednesday night and Thursday.

From record warmth to a snowstorm is just a few days, it must be spring in Montana. Record warmth has created flooding conditions but a big drop in temperatures with a return of snow is in the forecast. The cooler temperatures will allow for snowmelt to slow which should lessen the flooding happening in parts of the state. However, a big snowstorm will drop as much as 6-8" in the lower elevations with up to 2 feet of snow in the mountains! A strong cold front is working through the state and temperatures will drop sharply as the front moves across Montana through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday will be much cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s. There will be some sunshine for northern areas but southern areas will be mostly cloudy with a little light snow or mix of rain and snow. A new storm will begin to spread snow back through the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday will be a snowy day for most areas along and east of the Continental Divide. The Big Belt, Little Belt, Highwood, Big Snowy, Bridger, Castle and Crazy Mountains are under a Winter Storm Warning and could see up to 2 feet of snow. Lower elevations including Helena, Great Falls, Lewistown and Glasgow are under a Winter Weather Advisory and could have as much as 6" through Thursday. Highs will be much colder in the 30s. Overnight lows will drop below freezing, which will slow the melt down. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widespread mixed showers in the lower elevations with snow in the mountains. Temperatures will modify back into the 50s and 60s this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and Sunday will be partly cloudy. Overall for the rest of April, temperatures will slide back below average for the most part. There will be several more chances at snow. A cool, wet April goes a long way to reducing the summer fire threat.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist