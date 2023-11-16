Front Brings Fast & Furious Changes Tonight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect the Glacier region out the Hi-Line, and for the Highwood and Little Belt Mountains.

A cold front moving through the state will quickly end the mild and dry weather with rain, falling temperatures, and eventually falling snow levels. Some places across northern Montana are already switching from rain to snow as colder air works in. The cold front will cut through the state through the night into Thursday morning with rain mixing with and then changing to snow. A few inches are possible through the night in the lower elevations, with 6-10" possible in the mountains. Temperatures will fall into the 20s for lows. Road will be slick on Thursday morning but the storm will quickly pull away. Clouds will break up and skies will turn mostly sunny. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, so the snow will turn slushy and melt. Another high pressure will move in for Friday with warmer temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. A chinook wind will develop along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Continental Divide that will melt the snow. Warm-ish and windy conditions will start into the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s, and the wind will be strong across the plains. If you're heading to Missoula for Cats-Griz, the wind will be light, skies should be fairly sunny and temperatures will be closer to 40. The next storm will move into the state on Sunday with a mix of rain and snow showers in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. And then we're already into Thanksgiving week. Monday and Tuesday will be mild and dry, but a new storm will bring colder temperatures and a chance of snow right on Thanksgiving or potentially the day before affecting holiday travel. The weather looks more active through the holiday weekend and the following week.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist