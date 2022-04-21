Galaxy Opal Feeling

Throughout the early morning hours showed have steadily held together. Some of the precipitation bands had rain mixed in before they hit the Continental Divide, but most of that transitioned to snow after the air was forced upward into a cooler atmosphere. There is more substantial wave of moisture showing up on satellite imagery this morning around the Portland area. That wave will move quickly enough to make it to at least western Montana by this afternoon. Throughout the afternoon hours, enough instability may be present in the atmosphere to allow a few showers to grow into thunderstorms. Regardless, the showers will continue through the overnight hours. Friday night into Saturday morning our next #WeatherMaker could drop an inch or more of snow in southwest Montana. The low pressure system that will fuel the early morning showers on Saturday will move east, as it does so, showers will dissapate for a few hours until another disturbance could bring more moisture Saturday evening. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition!

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -