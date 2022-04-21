Watch
Weather

Actions

Galaxy Opal Feeling

Rain, Snow, and a mix of both
Day1.png
MTN
Day1.png
radar2.png
radar1.png
Picture.png
Picture2.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Futuretrack6.png
Futuretrack7.png
Futuretrack8.png
Futuretrack WIND1.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack Wind4.png
Futuretrack Wind5.png
Futuretrack Wind6.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 8:44 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 10:44:02-04

Throughout the early morning hours showed have steadily held together. Some of the precipitation bands had rain mixed in before they hit the Continental Divide, but most of that transitioned to snow after the air was forced upward into a cooler atmosphere. There is more substantial wave of moisture showing up on satellite imagery this morning around the Portland area. That wave will move quickly enough to make it to at least western Montana by this afternoon. Throughout the afternoon hours, enough instability may be present in the atmosphere to allow a few showers to grow into thunderstorms. Regardless, the showers will continue through the overnight hours. Friday night into Saturday morning our next #WeatherMaker could drop an inch or more of snow in southwest Montana. The low pressure system that will fuel the early morning showers on Saturday will move east, as it does so, showers will dissapate for a few hours until another disturbance could bring more moisture Saturday evening. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition!
Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119