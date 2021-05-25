Get ready for another round of scattered showers

After an upper-level system bought much-needed moisture and record-breaking cold to the state, that system will begin to track eastward, but not before squeezing out a little more moisture into areas along the Hi-Line, and in north-central and central Montana. Behind this system, a weak ridge of high pressure will briefly give us breaks in the clouds. Our next disturbance will move in from the southwest and bring another round of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Daytime highs will trend in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday will be gloomy, cooler, and rainy. Widespread showers will fall throughout the day over most of the state. Isolated to possibly scattered thunderstorms can be expected over the lower elevations, and snow showers will be confined to the mountains. The heaviest rain is expected in southeast Montana. The precipitation amounts with this next weather system are not expected to be very heavy. Most lower elevation locations should see about one-tenth of an inch up to about one-third of an inch. The best chance for thunderstorms will be tomorrow afternoon. Portions of southwest, southcentral, and southeast Montana are currently under a marginal risk for severe storms, meaning some storms could intensity and produce small hail, frequent lightning, and gusty wind. The high temperatures will cool to the 50s and low 60s.

Thursday, another ridge of high pressure will bring dry conditions, and daytime highs will rebound back near the seasonal average. The high temperatures will rebound back into the 60s and 70s.

Friday, a cold front will kick up the wind for the state and will also drop daytime highs back into the 50s and 60s. A chance of rain showers and thunderstorms

Looking ahead into Memorial Day weekend, expect mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and high temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s.

Memorial Day will be sunny and warm. The high temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and 80s.

Have a great day.

A.R. 😊