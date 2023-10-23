Get ready for snowy weather this week

It's time to get ready for cold, snowy weather this week! Put the heat on, grab your heavy coat, and remember to drive safe on the roads.

We start out our workweek with scattered rain showers concentrated towards eastern Montana. The major change-up hits tomorrow.

KTVH Scattered showers tracked via radar Monday morning.

A cold air mass is heading south towards the Pacific NW and Montana this week. We'll see snow showers ramp up Tuesday night through Wednesday. Snow accumulation is possible in the lower valleys with this system as temperatures significantly drop. Mid-week we are looking at highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits and teens!

Caution on the roads and in the backcountry is strongly advised this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for areas that have a strong likelihood of at least 6 inches of accumulation.

We'll maintain a chance of snow through Saturday. Sunday it looks like we will warm up a bit and have dry conditions. Until then, stay safe out there!

