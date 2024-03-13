Getting Lucky This Weekend

After a bit of cool and showery weather, much of Montana will be on the lucky side for St. Patrick's Day weekend with warmer temperatures and a boatload of sunshine. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a few lingering snow showers mainly over the mountains. High pressure will build in for clearing skies and light wind. Highs will be in the 40s. Lows will drop into the 10s and 20s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs up in the 50s. This weekend is the final weekend of winter officially and a weak cold front will pass through on Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy and a few isolated showers over eastern Montana. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Sunday is St. Patrick's Day and by the luck o' the Irish, it will be a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the 50s to near 60. The first day of Spring is Tuesday, which could begin with one of the warmest days so far in 2024. Changes back to a stormier stretch will begin on Wednesday. The final weekend of March is looking much colder with a chance of snow.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist