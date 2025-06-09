Getting Spicy Out There

There was Canadian wildfire smoke moving in over the weekend, and Monday afternoon a new fire started near Gates of the Mountains. Monday was hot, dry and breezy, with almost Red Flag Warning conditions. Montana needs some moisture and thunderstorms are on the way this week. Some of these thunderstorms this week could potentially have severe status, producing damaging wind and large hail. Tuesday will start out sunny but could be hazy across northern and eastern Montana as some smoke from Canadian wildfires moves back into Montana. A few thunderstorms will develop over the western Mountains in the afternoon and move east through the evening into the night. Highs will be warm but not as hot, topping out in the 70s and 80s. There is a chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm near Helena, Great Falls and Lewistown. Wednesday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 70s. Thursday will be similar scattered showers and thunderstorms. Eastern Montana will be cooler with some good rain and highs in the 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, highs will reach the 70s. The thunderstorm threat will continue this weekend with isoalted to scattered storms possible both Saturday and Sunday. This stormy pattern will produce moisture up in Canada as well, but wildfire smoke will move across the border at times this week.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist