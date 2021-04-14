Gloomy and cool

Wednesday, many locations east of the Continental Divide woke up to scattered snow showers. Light snow is expected to linger over portions of north-central Montana this morning before becoming confined to the mountains. Daytime highs will remain 15-20 degrees below average, aside from a couple of locations in northwest Montana. Breezy east and northeast wind will gust up to 30 mph at times in areas west of the Divide.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue until Thursday morning. The day will start with areas of light snow, mostly cloudy skies, and cool wake-up temperatures. Winds will continue Thursday but will begin to diminish as high pressure continues to build over the region. The high temperatures will slowly warm into the 40s and 50s.

Friday expect partly to mostly sunny skies and highs back close to average.

Saturday, will hands down, be the nicest day of the week. The state will have an ample amount of sunshine, dry conditions, and spring-like warmth.

Sunday, a cold front will move in and bring another round of precip and cool the temperatures back into the 40s on Monday.

Have a great Wednesday.

A.R.😊

