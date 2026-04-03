Glorious Weekend After the Record Breaking Storm

Happy Easter! A record-breaking spring storm hit Montana on Thursday into Friday, but the nasty weather is out of here for the rest of Easter Weekend. Saturday will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s and low 60s. There will be a little wind gusting up to 20mph out of the west. If the snow has not melted yet, it will on Saturday. Easter Sunday, a weak front will come down from Canada with partly to mostly cloudy skies along with an isolated rain or snow shower. Any precipitation will be light and spotty. Most Easter egg hunts and morning services should be dry with temperatures in the 30s, rising to the 40s and 50s for highs. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s to near 60. The next storm will approach on Tuesday with increasing clouds and wind. The wind will be quite strong, and a high wind warning may be needed for parts of Montana. A cold front will move through with falling temperatures later on Tuesday and a few isolated showers, thunderstorms, and mountain snow showers. With much colder air moving in, another round of light snow is likely on Wednesday into Thursday.

Have a wonderful Easter weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist