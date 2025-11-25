Going Cold Turkey with Additional "Frosting"

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues into tonight for the Rocky Mountain Front, Big Belts, Little Belts, Highwoods, and parts of north-central Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues until 5am for northeastern Montana.

It's Thanksgiving week and it finally feels and looks like November. Unfortunately, cold and more snow will create some difficulty for travelers before and after the holiday. Monday's storm was just an appetizer, a snack before the main dish. Additional snow showers will continue into Monday night with some of the snow locally heavy. The snow will stick in spots as temperatures fall into the 10s and 20s. Tuesday will start out mostly sunny and cold, but clouds will increase through the day. Highs will top out in the 20s and 30s. Another round of snow will move into western Montana Tuesday night. Most of this snow will be west of the Divide and in the mountains. Some snow will fall around the Helena area on Wednesday morning, but there will be little to no accumulation in the valley. The mountains especially the Divide, the Big Belts and the Bridgers will see several inches. The snow will taper off through the morning with some sun breaking through the clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Thanksgiving will have some snow move through the state. The steadiest snow will be along the Rocky Mountain Front and out the Hi-Line. Highs will range from the 20s and 30s up north, to the 40s around Helena and south of there. Snow will continue up on the Hi-Line through the night. Black Friday will likely have areas of snow through the day with temperatures falling through the 20s and 30s. Another cold front will move into the state on Saturday with more snow and even colder temperatures. Highs will be in the 10s and 20s. This front is an arctic front and temperatures will fall into the single digits above and below 0 by Sunday morning. Sunday will be a partly cloudy day with very cold temperatures in the 0s and 10s for highs. Much of Montana will dip below 0 Sunday night, and some of the colder locations could drop to around -20! Winter is upon us, and with a lot of traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, be prepared for harsh winter conditions. Make sure to have a winter survival pack in your vehicle so you get to your destination safely.

It's almost Thanksgiving,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist