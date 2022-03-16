Andy Curtis eagerly reminds Trey Tonnessen that Broadcast Meteorologists can't wear green on the green screen. How will they avoid getting pinched on St. Patrick's Day tomorrow?
Gonna Get Pinched and Wet-Down
Daybreak Weather (3/16/22): Pacific driven air masses continue to stream into Montana. While we welcome warmer temperatures, it comes with lots of moisture.
Posted at 3:53 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 17:53:47-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.