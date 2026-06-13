Good Conditions for Governor's Cup

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Beartooth and Absaroka Mountains.

The Governor's Cup in Helena, Montana will have a few light showers but otherwise the weather will be pretty nice all things considered. While Friday afternoon and evening was stormy, the front will quickly move through the state with some lingering showers early on in the weekend. By noon on Saturday, most of the showers will have moved out of the state and the sunshine will be on the increase. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. The Governor's Cup Race will have a couple isolated light rain showers early on with clouds breaking up toward midday. High pressure will move in with clearing skies and chilly temperatures Saturday night. Some areas could see a frost as temperatures get close to record lows in parts of Montana. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs warming into the 60s and 70s. It will be a really nice day. Temperatures will get a little warmer next week with a few thunderstorms moving through on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist