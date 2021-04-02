Another day with Critical Fire Danger and Near-Record Warmth

If you were unable to enjoy yesterday's warmth, don't you worry because Friday is shaping up to be similar to yesterday. Daytime highs will top out in the 60s and 70s, southwest winds will be gusting between 20-30mph at times in portions of northcentral Montana, and humidity levels will drop into the teens and 20s, which will lead to another day of critical fire weather. Any fire that was to start will spread rapidly and will be difficult to contain. Another thing to keep in mind, with the temperatures continuing to warm up, streams and rivers will begin to rise.

This upcoming weekend will be warm and relatively dry. Record-breaking warmth will be likely.

Enjoy the warmth because, by next week, clouds will increase, daytime highs will cool into the 40s and 50s, and much-needed moisture will spill into the state.

I hope you all have a Good Friday!

A.R.😊

