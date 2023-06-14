Good Wind for Flag Day

A little change in the recent weather pattern has produced more wind than Montana has seen in quite a while, but wet and stormy weather will return soon. A big area of low pressure is spinning over Alberta delivering the wind. A piece of this low pressure will drop south through western Montana with more showers, thunderstorms and even some mountain snow. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, cool temperatures, and a bit of wind. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for most areas, a little below average. Central and eastern Montana will be dry, breezy and warmer in the 60s and 70s. Friday will be a rare dry day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to around 80. The final weekend of spring will start off warm with a few isolated thunderstorms on Saturday. Sunday a new storm system will move in with increasing clouds, showers and strong to severe thunderstorms. Father's Day will be wet and stormy for most areas by afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s. Monday will be wet and cooler, with a chance of some snow in the higher terrain. Cool, blustery weather will continue through the first day of summer on Wednesday. The active, stormy weather pattern should persist right through the end of June into the beginning of July.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist