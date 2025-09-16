Goodbye Storm, Hello Warm

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains.

A late summer storm that's produced rain, thunder and even some mountain snow will be moving out and much warmer temperatures will be moving in. The cool, wet weather has really slowed down the fire danger but several warm days with strong wind this weekend will keep fire season going. After some morning fog, our current storm will move out on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies but still a few lingering showers moving across eastern Montana. Temperatures will warm up into the 70s. Thursday will be a beautiful late summer day with sunny skies and highs in the 70s and low 80s. Warmth will continue on Friday as highs again reach the 70s and low 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The final weekend of summer will have some wind issues. A series of low pressure will move across southern Canada, a track that often produces strong wind across Montana. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s and 80s. Wind will pick up through the afternoon. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy as a front moves through the state with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Wind gusts could top out around 40-50mph, the wind will be strong across the state. Highs will be slightly cooler in the 60s and 70s. Monday is the first day of autumn and it will be warm and windy with highs in the 70s and 80s. Most of next week looks warm and dry, but late in the week a big storm could move in with big changes.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist