Gorgeous & More to Come

Still a little on the cool and breezy side, but the sky was beautiful with temperatures warming up across the state. A warming trend will continue with mainly pleasant weather into the weekend. Mainly pleasant...a few thunderstorms will be introduced into the forecast late this week and into the weekend. Overall, a pattern change will begin on Thursday with warmer air moving into Montana. Highs will top out in the 50s and 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Friday will have highs in the 60s and low 70s with a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. This weekend will likely be the warmest so far this year as highs hit the 60s and 70s both days. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy. There may be a few stray showers and storms in the morning hours. Sunday will be warmer with highs possibly reaching the mid 70s in some spots. A few thunderstorms will pop through the afternoon and evening but most of the state will be dry for most of the day. Monday will be a stormy one with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs will still be in the 60s and 70s. Colder air will work in late with the chance of rain changing to snow into Tuesday. Midweek next week will be colder with the chance of a significant snowstorm. Highs will be much colder, possibly down into the 20s and 30s with several inches accumulating in the lower elevations. Stay tuned...

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist