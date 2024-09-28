Gorgeous Weekend Until the Wind

It's the final weekend of September but the weather will feel more like summer with warm temperatures and lots of sun. The weekend starts off fantastic but it doesn't end that way as a brutal wind moves in. Saturday will be mostly sunny if not clear with highs in the 70s and 80s. The wind will be fairly light for most of the state. A cold front will move through the state with strong wind and little to no precipitation on Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with a few 90s across eastern Montana. A brutal breeze will intensify through the day becoming very strong by the afternoon. Gusts could once again top out between 40-60mph. A cooler airmass will move in with a frost or freeze possible on Sunday night. Monday will be mostly sunny, crisp and seasonable with highs in the 50s and 60s. October begins on Tuesday and temperatures will warm again up into the 60s and 70s with mostly sunny skies. The beginning of October will be mild and dry with no strong storms or big drops in temperatures likely.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist