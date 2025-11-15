Gradually Cooling Down

Welcome to the weekend! November has been pretty warm and dry so far, but temperatures will be slowly cooling down through next week. More significant cold and snow is possible the weekend before and the days leading up to Thanksgiving. A little rain/snow mix could develop up on the Hi-Line into Saturday morning. Any accumulation will be light and should not stick to the roads. This weekend will be fairly quiet. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated rain and snow showers over the mountains. It will be breezy and mild with highs in the 50s and 60s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers over southern Montana late in the day. Highs will top out in the 40s and 50s. Unsettled weather will move through Montana early next week. Some showers and light mountain snow will move throughout the state. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50 on Monday. Tuesday will be a bit drier with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers of rain and snow are possible, but nothing will be heavy. Wednesday will be similar with just a few isolated showers of rain and snow with highs in the 40s. Thursday and Friday will be warmer and dry, highs topping out in the 50s. Next weekend into Monday could have a round of accumulating snow and falling temperatures. It does appear that things will look and feel quite a bit different heading into Thanksgiving.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist