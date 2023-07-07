Great Weekend with Isolated Storms

Another very nice summer weekend is on tap for most of Montana with warm temperatures, low fire danger and isolated thunderstorms. Not to say there is no fire danger, but conditions could be much worse this time of year. Please still use caution if lighting off fireworks or having a camp fire. Otherwise the weather will be fairly ideal with warm days, refreshing nights, not a lot of wind, and isolated thunderstorms. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to the 80s. Temperatures will warm up closer to 90 on Sunday. Not everywhere will get hit with a thunderstorm but scattered storms will continue with partly cloudy skies into early next week. A front will cross through the state on Monday into Tuesday with scattered storms. Temperatures could get hotter late next week as the calendar turns to the middle of July.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist