Groundhog Day & Arctic Air Coming Up

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued from Wednesday into Thursday for the East Glacier area.

It's a psuedo-January Thaw for some parts of Montana as temperatures have warmed above average in the mountains and across the plains, just not the valleys yet. Valleys will continue to deal with inversions, trapping cold air there. This weather pattern will almost repeat itself again on Wednesday but will start to change toward the end of the week and this weekend. Wednesday will be very similar with mostly sunny skies, valley inversions and a mild chinook wind across the plains. Thursday the high pressure begins to move away and a few more clouds will make for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Valley locations will be cooler and calmer, the plains and Continental Divide will be mild and windy. Friday will be a mostly cloudy day for the end of January. A little snow will fly in the mountains along and west of the Divide. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Most of the state will turn windy. February begins Saturday with a new storm. A pacific cold front will cross the state with a few snow showers, but an arctic front will pass through the state later in the day with tumbling temperatures and areas of light snow. Highs Saturday could reach the 40s but lows that night will drop into the -0s and 0s. Sunday and Monday the arctic airmass will settle in with a chance of solid snow developing. Light snow could develop through Sunday and get steadier into Monday. This has the potential for heavy accumulation in the mountains and across the lower elevations.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist