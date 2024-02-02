Groundhog Day & Snowy Days

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the higher terrain of western and central Montana from Friday night through Sunday afternoon.

Happy February! Changes to the dry and mild weather begin on Groundhog Day as stormy weather with cooler temperatures begin to move in, setting the stages for a snowy weekend. The huge ridge of high pressure has moved out, allowing for much needed moisture to move through the West. Friday is Groundhog Day and with a lot of cloud cover the groundhog may not see its shadow. Regardless, winter is coming back this weekend. Friday, there will be some snow and rain moving into western Montana late in the day. A stray shower could move into Helena and Great Falls after dark. Skies will be sunnier across eastern Montana. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s. Areas of rain and higher elevation snow will increase through Friday night into Saturday for central and western Montana. Any lingering rain on Saturday morning will mix with and change to snow through the morning into the afternoon. Snow will be steady through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be down in the 30s and low 40sSeveral inches of snow will accumulate in the mountains, valleys and plains through Saturday night into Sunday. Snow showers will taper off through Sunday. There will be continued seasonable temperatures with a few chances at light snow. The first half or so of February looks to be more typical weather for this time of year.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist