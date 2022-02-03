Groundhog Said "No Thanks"

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY continues for most of eastern Montana into Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued from the Rocky Mountain Front into central Montana for into Thursday for blowing snow.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and north-central Montana for Friday into Saturday.

Happy Groundhog Day! The groundhog was not too pleased with the temperatures this morning. Most of Montana dropped below zero, with some areas closer to -30. The arctic airmass hung tough on Wednesday but there will be some warmer air "blowing" in over the next few days. A chinook wind will develop across the plains and over the Continental Divide with southwest wind gusting up to 40mph pushing the arctic air out. This strong wind will also blow snow around, reducing visibility on the roads over mountain passes and across the plains. Highs on Thursday will warm into the 20s and 30s. Friday will be even warm with highs in the 30s and 40s under increasing clouds. A Pacific front will push through Friday night into Saturday morning with scattered snow showers but accumulation should mainly be confined to the mountains. Very strong wind will accompany this front Friday night into Saturday. Saturday will be very unsettled with strong wind and areas of snow showers scattered across the state. Highs will reach the 30s and 40s. Sunday will be a little calmer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s and 40s. More snow and reinforcing shots of cold air are likely next week. Overall, the first 2-3 weeks of February will be stormy and cold. There likely will be multiple arctic fronts that pass through the state with several days of below 0 temperatures.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist