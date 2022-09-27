Half and Half

After our official kickoff to the fall season rolled in with temperatures which actually felt like fall, we're back in the other direction to start this week. A high pressure ridge has built over Montana, allowing for quicker flow of heat and atmospheric stability increasing. Tuesday will be a day where most of Montana begins pushing into the mid 80s with sunny skies. Wednesday will see temperatures pushing closer to the 90s with another batch of sunny skies. Thursday, a pacific system finally begins flattening down the high pressure ridge as it undercuts from the backside. Temperature highs Thursday will quickly drop into the 70s with light rain beginning off and on into the weekend. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -