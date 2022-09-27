Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Half and Half

Half and Half
Day1.png
MTN
Day1.png
Special.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 9:58 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 11:58:25-04

After our official kickoff to the fall season rolled in with temperatures which actually felt like fall, we're back in the other direction to start this week. A high pressure ridge has built over Montana, allowing for quicker flow of heat and atmospheric stability increasing. Tuesday will be a day where most of Montana begins pushing into the mid 80s with sunny skies. Wednesday will see temperatures pushing closer to the 90s with another batch of sunny skies. Thursday, a pacific system finally begins flattening down the high pressure ridge as it undercuts from the backside. Temperature highs Thursday will quickly drop into the 70s with light rain beginning off and on into the weekend. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.
Be nice to each other.
- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get your FREE KTVH Streaming App