Halo Means a Storm is Approaching

A ring around the sun known as a halo indicates an increase in upper level moisture, usually as a storm is moving in. That's exactly what we have on Wednesday as another wave of low pressure will approach spreading light snow through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be chilly in the 10s and 20s. A coating up to a couple inches will fall for most of the state but eastern and southeast Montana will have heavier snow into Thursday and accumulation could top 6" there. Central and western Montana will become partly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the 20s and 30s. Friday a warmer storm will move into the state with highs in the 40s for western and southern areas. Northern and eastern Montana will still be cold in the 20s and 30s. A period of light snow is possible during the day, but the cold front will produce some heavier snow showers through the evening and night. The wind will pick up as well. Saturday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with scattered snow showers, windy conditions, and highs in the 30s and 40s. It's the shortest weekend of the year as we "spring forward" Saturday night. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s. Early next week temperatures will likely warm through the 40s and into the 50s! Tuesday could be the warmest day of the year so far for many towns in Montana.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist