Happy Earth Day! There was a little bit of everything with showers of rain and snow, sun, and wind across the state. Most of these showers were across northern Montana. Wednesday the weather script will flip as southern Montana has a few showers with the Hi-Line getting more sunshine. Highs will generally be in the 50s to around 60. Thursday will be similar with mostly cloudy skies and showers down south, drier weather will move across the Hi-line again. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Most of the state will be dry. This final weekend of April will be drier to start. Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. A larger storm system with widespread rain and a few isolated thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon. Snow levels will start out high above mountain pass level. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A mix of rain and snow will fall through Sunday night with lingering rain showers into Monday. As of now, now major storms or major warmups are likely, just more typical mid-spring weather for Montana.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz