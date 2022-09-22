Happy Fall! Rain & Snow on Wildfires

Happy Fall! The first storm of the new season has brought significant rain and higher mountain snow to much of the state. Some areas have already received 1-2" of rain. Many of the wildfires that had been active a few weeks ago are experiencing a soaking rain and cool temperatures. While the fall season has begun, the fire season is close to ending. This rain will really help firefighters contain and extinguish any fire that is still active in the state. This storm has also helped out other states like Idaho, Oregon and California that had large fires burning. With a decrease in the wildfire activity across the West, the air quality should remain good for the forseeable future. Enjoy the rainy night ahead because there is not much precipitation in the forecast. The end of September will be dry and warm, which will also be beautiful. This storm will move out by Friday morning, leaving behind windy conditions and highs around 70. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s. Even warmer temperatures are likely for Sunday into early next week, with temperatures topping out in the 70s and even a few 80s. The wind does not appear to be too strong at any point next week, so these will be some "golden" fall days to finish up the month of September. If there is one little blemish it might be some wildfire smoke from the Washington Cascades. Otherwise, many of the fires will be out after this storm.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist