Happy Halloween! More Tricks Later this Week

Happy Halloween! The weather certainly made it very nice for the holiday with unusual warmth and even some sunshine. Above average temperatures will continue into the very beginning of November. This is the "warm before the storm" as much colder weather is headed towards the state. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, breezy and mild with highs in the 60s for most of the lower elevations. A few towns in eastern Montana may even hit the low 70s. A cold front will move into northwest Montana by the afternoon and if anyone is travelling to the East Glacier area or Monida Pass there will be snow developing. This cold front will continue to sink southward through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow levels will be dropping through the night and snow will move south into Helena and Great Falls through the morning. Right now there may be a burst of heavier snow as the cold front moves through, but the snow does not look terribly heavy or prolonged. The heaviest accumulation will be along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the East Glacier area. Helena and Great Falls could see up to about an inch but hardly any snow will accumulate east of this area. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40, but eastern Montana will warm to about 50-55 with little to no precipitation there. Colder air will sweep across the state Wednesday night with most areas dropping into the 10s and 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s. A strong wind will develop Thursday night and blow across the state on Friday. A HIGH WIND WARNING may be necessary for gusts topping 60mph. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Friday afternoon. A strong wind will continue Friday night into Saturday. Saturday a cold front will move across the state with a few showers of rain and snow. While highs may reach the 40s for some, expect falling temperatures through the afternoon and evening as the coldest airmass of the season moves in. Sunday will be cold with highs in the 20s to around 30. There will be a few areas of light snow on Sunday, but nothing like what could come through Monday. A significant snow and serious cold are likely. Lower elevations could see more than 6" and high temperatures may only top out in the 0s and 10s. Overnight lows could drop below 0 for the first time this season. Some advice: I'd try to get my snow tires on by next week as there will be a longer stretch of snow and cold temperatures that may linger into the beginning of November.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist