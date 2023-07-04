Happy Independence Day, Montana!

Happy birthday America!

The weather for the 4th was a little unusual, starting out cloudy and cool but overall the weather throughout the holiday weekend has been great. An isolated shower will linger into the early evening, but weather for fireworks displays should be clear with light wind. Beautiful weather will continue on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to around 80. Wednesday should be a dry day. Thursday will be a bit warmer with highs back up in the 70s and 80s but isolated thunderstorms will pop in the afternoon. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will return for Friday and through the weekend. Highs will also cool back down into the 70s to around 80. Not everywhere will get hit with a thunderstorm but scattered storms will continue with partly cloudy skies into early next week. While temperatures warm up into the 80s to around 90 early next week, another cooldown is likely late in the week with a return of some scattered moisture. It's shaping up to be a steady summer.

Have a happy 4th!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

