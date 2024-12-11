Happy with Little to No Snow?

Some light snow continues to fall across northern and eastern Montana but snow continues to be scarce across much of Montana, especially around Helena and Great Falls. So far this season, west of the Continental Divide has received some healthy snow totals. Most of Montana has had a mild and dry November and December. Technically it still is fall as winter does not officially begin until December 21st. There still is plenty of winter ahead of us and I still feel strongly that when all is said and done this will be a strong, cold winter for Montana. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy for most of the state. Some light snow will continue to fall across northern and eastern Montana with as much as an inch or so accumulating. Despite the clouds, no snow will fly around Helena or Great Falls. Highs will range from the 10s and 20s across northern and eastern Montana, to the 30s and 40s for central and western Montana. Thursday will be a fairly pleasant day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s and 40s for central and western Montana. Eastern Montana will still hang onto some temperatures in the 20s. Friday will be similar with partly cloudy skies and colder temperatures farther east. The colder air will leave eastern Montana on Saturday as a new storm approaches with a broad southwest flow that will warm most of the state up into the 40s. Western Montana will have some scattered snow showers as the storm moves in from the west. The weak storm will move across Montana Saturday night into Sunday morning with some snow in the mountains and the possibility of some rain showers across the plains. A bit of ice or freezing rain is also possible, but this storm does not have a lot of moisture. Sunday will be partly cloudy and windy with highs in the 30s and 40s as the storm moves away. Another minor storm is possible late Monday night into Tuesday but significant snow and cold are unlikely anytime soon. This pattern of mild and dry weather may continue into Christmas a couple weeks away.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

