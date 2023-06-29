Having Hot Flashes

The hottest weather of the year (so far in 2023) is on tap for the final day of June and the first few of July. While the weekend will start off hot, it's looking like by the actual holiday there will be some cooler temperatures returning with the likelihood of some wet weather. Friday will be a dry and warm day for most of Montana. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will warm into the 80s to around 90. A southwest wind will increase up to 20mph. Hot, dry and windy weather normally is a major concern for wildfires this time of year but not yet, as it's been very wet. Saturday is July 1st and the beginning of the July 4th holiday weekend. An isolated thunderstorm is possible both Saturday and Sunday but most areas will be dry. Temperatures will be the hottest of the year reaching the 80s and 90s. West and southwest wind could gust up to over 25mph. Although it has been wet, a persistent wind could lead to things drying out quickly so please be careful. A weak cold front will cross the state on Sunday with slightly cooler air on Monday, highs will be in the 70s to around 80. A north wind will gust up to 15-20mph under mostly sunny skies. A wave of low pressure is likely to bring widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the state Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday, Independence Day will start out mostly cloudy with showers but become partly cloudy with fewer showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Highs will be much cooler in the 60s and 70s. The weather should be perfect for fireworks shows on the evening of the 4th. Temperatures will warm up for Wednesday but another round of rain, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures are likely late Thursday into the weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist