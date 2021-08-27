Showers, Haze, and Smoke will clear out just in time for the Weekend

Our next disturbance will move in from the west and bring scattered showers, cooler temperatures, and breezy to windy conditions. The biggest impacts with todays' passing disturbance will be brief periods of heavy downpours, frequent lightning, wind, and hail. Storm activity will favor southeast Montana. The highs will take a quick visit to the 60s in portions of western and central Montana. The rest of the state will remain in the 70s.

Saturday, we have a chance for a few light showers that should fizzle out by mid-morning, but most locations should remain dry. The temperatures will be a tad cooler behind that passage of Friday's cold front, but we will have plenty of sunshine, highs topping out in the 80s, and dry conditions by the end of the week.

The pleasant weather pattern will continue into Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies and the return of summer warmth. The highs will climb into the 80s and 90s.

Looking ahead into the Final day of August, a cold front will bring cooler temperatures and wet weather back into the forecast.

