Heading into a warm and sunny weekend in Montana ahead of a major change next week

Most of Montana is getting sunny conditions today with temps heating on up. Friday's high temps will sit in the upper-70s and low-80s across the board.

Our average high temp in Helena for September 15th is 74 degrees and with an expected high temp of 81 today, that's 7 degrees above-normal. We'll continue to hang out in above-normal territory as a ridge of high pressure builds over Montana through the weekend. We're looking at the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday in Helena and Great Falls.

Expect windier conditions Sunday into Monday across the plains increasing fire weather concerns. We're looking at wind speeds 15-25 mph with even stronger gusts in eastern Montana and portions of NW and central Montana.

Tuesday, a big storm is on track to move towards Montana bringing us much colder weather, rain and a chance for SNOW in the mountains!

KTVH