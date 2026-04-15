Healthy April Snow Hits Montana

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the mountains of southern Montana through Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the mountains of western and central Montana including Glacier and the Continental Divide into Thursday.

A cold storm system coming down from the Gulf of Alaska will produce significant snow in the mountains of Montana, with lowering snow levels to the valley floors and plains. Rain, isolated thunderstorms and mountain snow will continue through the night. As the cold front passes, heavy precipitation and strong winds are likely. Travel conditions over the mountain passes could become difficult. Snow levels will lower through the evening into the morning, all the way down to the valleys and plains. Most of the accumulating snow will be in the mountains, but some of the lower elevations could wake up to a coating of snow by Thursday morning. Thursday will be a chilly day with highs only in the 30s to around 40. Under mostly cloudy skies, snow showers will fly across most of the state. The mountains will see a few additional inches of accumulation. Some of the snow showers will produce heavy snow. Thursday night will be cold with lows in the 10s and 20s. Friday will be partly cloudy with scattered snow showers over the mountains, and some mixed rain/snow showers in the lower elevations. Highs will only warm into the 40s. The weekend weather will be a little more "settled" as high pressure moves in. Saturday will be mostly sunny with near average highs in the 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny as well with highs in the 60s. The entire weekend will be dry, something we deserve after a couple of stormy spells. Warm, dry and sunny weather will continue early next week.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist