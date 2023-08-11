Heat & Fire Danger On The Rise Next Week

After a stretch of cooler and wetter than normal weather for the first part of August, some serious heat and fire danger will return next week. The weather over the next several days will have near normal temperatures and a bit of a breeze, but the fire danger will not be screaming high, not yet. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms across eastern Montana as a weak front moves through. This front will keep highs in the 70s and 80s for Saturday. Sunday will be similar with highs again in the 70s and 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s, and clear skies should allow for good viewing of the Perseid Meteor Shower. Temperatures next week will heat up into the mid and upper 90s for some areas on Monday. Tuesday will be a really hot and windy day. Highs will be up in the 90s to around 100. The heat and wind will create very dangerous fire weather conditions. Some of the quiet but . A cold front will cool things off briefly on Wednesday with highs back down in the 80s. The front does not look like it has much if any moisture. Temperatures will fire back up into the 90s on Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorms and cooler temperatures are likely next weekend.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorlogist

