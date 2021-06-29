Heat Intensifies Across Montana

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until Friday for central and north-central Montana.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for parts of Montana along the Idaho border.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for central and eastern Montana.

Excessive heat to say the least. The next couple of days will be the worst of this round of heat before thunderstorms move in and take the edge off. Wednesday will be sunny and hot with highs in the 90s and low 100s. Things will begin to change a bit on Thursday. The monster high pressure responsible for the heat will begin to wrap in some monsoon moisture from the southwestern United States. That area mired in terrible drought, is getting beautiful rain right now. A few isolated thunderstorms will develop in western and central Montana by Thursday afternoon. Highs will still be in the 90s to around 100. Friday will have more clouds and isolated thunderstorms that may cool temperatures down by a few degrees. Western and central Montana will have highs in the 90s, but eastern Montana could be as hot as 105. This weekend is the Independence Day Holiday. Scattered thunderstorms are likely both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will cool down into the 80s and 90s. Thunderstorms will create lightning which may spark wildfire starts even though the thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain. A few thunderstorms are possible on Monday as well, with temperatures going back up into the 90s for much of the state. Temperatures should remain hot in the 90s for most of next week. This is shaping up to be one very hot summer.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

