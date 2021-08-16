Heat, Poor Air, and High Fire Danger

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for most of the state until midnight.
A LAKE WIND ADVISORY remains in effect from noon until 8 pm.
A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect from noon today until 8 pm.
AN AIR QUALITY WARNING has been issued for the entire state until this afternoon.
Posted at 7:06 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 09:06:51-04
