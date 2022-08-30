Heat ramps up while humidity hides

Dangerous weather conditions are on the way for Montana. This time the danger comes not in the form of heavy rain and thunderstorms like we saw last week, but in the form of long lasting scorching heat and low humidity. As residents of Helena are aware after the past weekend's event; fire danger is still very much a concern across the state, and this next stretch will be no exception. As a strong high pressure helps a large ridge build over the western part of our continent, this will allow an open door for heat to continue flowing and building over the next week and half. As humidity values decrease, that happens when the possibility of breezy or gusty conditions also is present. This is not good for our fire danger. Wednesday evening through mid-day Thursday a weak cold front will slide across the state, provoking mainly concerns about gusty winds behind the front because the temperature changes from this front will be slight at most. Temperatures will be over 90 degrees for the remainder of this week, with the back half of the week looking like a real possibility to string together multiple days near 100 degrees. Meticulous care must be taken when using any item or substance that can create sparks or fire this week. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -