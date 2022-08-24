Heavy Rain, Fire, and Flooding

As day breaks on Wednesday scattered showers and thunderstorms continue across the state. As an upper level low looks to move directly across central Montana, it raises flooding concerns across the region and into the latter half of the week. Overall Wednesday simply will not be a nice day to have anything planned outdoors here in the Treasure State. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and constant lightning are all likely. The great news is that temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be comfortably in the low 70s before temperatures head back above average next week. Rain and thunderstorms will continue through Friday. Saturday's rain will be more isolated and mark the start of a new consistent weather pattern that will settle in next week. Sunday will see cloud cover decreasing as next week sets up to be back into the 90s, dry, with mostly clear skies. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -