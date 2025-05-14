Heavy Rain, More on the Way

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues tonight for the mountains of southern Montana.

Heavy rain and mountain snow have fallen over the central and southern parts of Montana but the Hi-Line has been comparably dry. But even some of the drier areas could see heavy showers through tonight and tomorrow as this slow moving storm system will continue to bring wet weather to parts of the state. Thursday will be another stormy day with areas of rain, isolated thunderstorms and mountain snow. There will be some sunshine mixed in there, but heavy rain and thunderstorms could really hammer areas along the Rocky Mountain Front and just east of the Continental Divide. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. There will be a bit of a break on Friday and Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies but some showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue. Temperatures will climb some with highs in the 50s and 60s, a little closer to normal. Saturday will be the drier out of the two weekend days as another big storm will move through the state on Sunday. Widespread rain and mountain snow will develop again with the storm carrying over into Monday. Another healthy amount of moisture will fall with this storm.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist