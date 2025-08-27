Heavy Rain on Montana's Wildfires

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues for southwest Montana through Wednesday evening.

Significant rain falling on Montana's wildfires has slowed the blazes down, helping firefighters increase containment. Most of the fires have not grown in the last 24 hours while receiving beneficial rain. The slowing of the fires has allowed firefighters to increase containment on many fires. This rain, higher humidity and cooler temperatures will continue for the next few days. Wednesday night, moisture will spread northward through the state. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with widespread showers and thunderstorms especially across central and southern Montana. Just a few isolated storms will move over the Hi-Line. Thunderstorms will produce a drenching rain with some areas possibly getting more than an inch. Rain will fall around many of the state's wildfires. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s on Thursday. The slow moving area of low pressure will keep some clouds and scattered showers/thunderstorms around on Friday. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. The area of disturbed weather will move out in time for Labor Day Weekend. An isolated thunderstorm is possible over the mountains on Saturday but most areas will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with an isolated thunderstorm, highs again will be in the 70s and 80s. Labor Day on Monday will be another pleasant day with just a slight chance of a thunderstorm and highs in the 80s.

