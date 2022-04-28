Heavy Snow for the Higher Elevations

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for elevations about 5000' in central and west-central Montana. This does NOT include Helena and Great Falls proper.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front.

A healthy, spring storm is here with widespread rain for the lower elevations and heavy snow in the higher terrain. Many areas with severe drought status will receive significant precipitation, generally 0.50"-1.50" of liquid equivalent. Rain showers and a few thunderstorms are likely through the evening into the night. Snow levels will initially be fairly high above 6000' but lower through the night to the valley floors and some plains by Friday morning. Friday will be a wet and white day for many areas across the state. Some locations like Helena and Great Falls should start out with wet snow in the morning before snow levels rise in the afternoon. The mountains will continue to get snow with sloppy travel over the mountain passes. Highs will be chilly in the 30s and 40s. 6" to as much as 24" of snow will accumulate in the mountains. A few spots in the Elkhorns and Little Belt Mountains could see up to 36". While the heaviest precipitation will be Thursday night into Friday morning, showers will continue into Friday evening. Saturday will have a bit more sunshine early with showers increasing through the afternoon and evening closer to the Continental Divide. Eastern Montana will be drier with more sunshine. Showers and lighter mountain snow will continue Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday looks rather soggy with snow levels at about 5000'. Monday, a new storm will move in with rain, thunderstorms and mountain snow. Once again, snow levels could lower down to the valley floors and plains by Monday night into Tuesday. Areas of rain and snow will continue through Tuesday. After that there will be a good ol' Montana weather swing with sunshine and temperatures nearing 70 on Wednesday, and possible near 80 Thursday!

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

