Here Comes a Big Flip Flop in the Weather

An AIR STAGNATION ALERT has been issued for areas west of the Continental Divide into Thursday.

It's been an amazing fall for much of Montana and the West with warm, sunny days and great fall color. While this stretch is not over yet, it is nearing its end. The next few days will still be sunny and warm, but do not expect this coming weekend's weather to be anything like the last few. Montana and the West have been in a pattern for much of October with high pressure overhead. This high pressure will continue through Wednesday, but changes will start to be noticeable late this week as the high pressure moves out. This weekend will turn quite stormy and much colder. Until then...Tuesday will be another gorgeous day with sunshine, warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s, with some wind across the prairies. Wednesday will be similar if not a bit warmer. Under mainly clear skies, highs will warm into the 60s and 70s. This could be the last really warm day until next spring. Some areas may even approach record highs. Thursday a weak cold front will bring partly cloudy skies, stronger wind and somewhat cooler temperatures. Highs will still be in the 60s to around 70. A HIGH WIND WARNING may be necessary for the Rocky Mountain Front. Friday will turn mostly cloudy with an increasing wind and decreasing temperatures. Highs will be more in the 60s. A strong cold front with moisture will move through the state this weekend. Saturday will be cloudy with rain, isolated thunderstorms, mountain snow, stronger wind and falling temperatures. Highs will mainly top out in the 40s and 50s. Snow levels will drop by the afternoon and evening, with a potential mix down into the lower elevations. Areas of rain and snow will continue Saturday night. Sunday will be colder with areas of snow. Accumulation should stick up in the higher elevations, above about 5000'. Highs will be way down in the 30s and 40s. Cold and somewhat snowy weather will continue into Monday, with highs more in the 20s and 30s. Most of next week heading to Halloween will be much colder with a series of storms that will keep the weather active with snow in the mountains and a mix in the lower elevations.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist