Here Comes a Snow Day

A WIND CHILL WARNING continues for the Hi-Line for wind chill values down to -50.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY continues for central Montana for wind chill values down to -40.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for western and central Montana through Thursday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and most of Montana west of the Continental Divide for Thursday and Friday.

As far as temperatures and snow, Montana has hit rock bottom. So it's only up from here right?? Warmer air is on the way but there will be several more inches of snow across most of the state on Thursday before temperatures start to warm. The snow will increase along a warm front that will be pushing through western Montana late on Thursday. Most of central and eastern Montana will still have a frigid day with highs in the -0s and 0s. Southwest Montana around Butte and Dillon will warm up above freezing by Thursday afternoon. This warmer air will continue to move east and north through Thursday night. The snow along this front will be moderate to heavy at times. Several inches will accumulate with slippery travel. Accumulation on Thursday will likely be between 3-8" for most of the lower elevations. The mountains could see more than a foot. Friday will be a much warmer day for most of the state. Highs will reach the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies, snow showers in the mountains, and a stronger west wind that will help to push out the cold air. As this warm front pushes into northern Montana, there will likely be a rapid rise in temperatures from below 0 to 30 degrees "above" in a matter of a few hours. Another cold front will cross through with snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will again drop into the 0s and 10s for most of the state on Saturday. Saturday night will be cold with lows dropping below 0 for much of the state, but a larger pattern change will likely begin on Sunday. High pressure will move in clearing out the skies and the snow, and temperatures will warm for most locations in the mountains and the plains. Highs will climb into the 20s and 30s across the plains. However, valley locations like Helena, Lincoln and Townsend will likely become inverted with cold air trapped in these lower elevation. Highs in these places on Sunday and early next week should hold in the 10s and 20s. Most of next week looks mild and quiet with wind over the plains. The quiet, mild break that often is called a January Thaw will likely continue through next weekend. For the final week of January, colder temperatures with snow will return.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist