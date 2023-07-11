Here Comes Another Storm

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms have hit parts of Montana on Monday and Tuesday, and another storm system will bring more thunderstorms to the state. It's been an active summer thus far and that will continue as more storms are lined up. Wednesday will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies but a few isolated storms will fire up on the Hi-Line in the afternoon. Highs will generally be in the 80s. Thursday another low pressure system will kick off a few showers and thunderstorms in the morning with stronger thunderstorms through the afternoon. Highs again will be in the 80s. Friday will be mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms across central and northern Montana. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to the mid 80s. Saturday will have isolated thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s to the mid 80s, so nice summer weather continues. Sunday should be a drier and warmer day with highs in the 80s to near 90. Early next week it could be the hottest so far this year with highs in the mid to upper 90s on Monday and Tuesday. Isolated thunderstorms will pop Monday afternoon but Tuesday could have more scattered storms. A little cool down into the 80s is likely for Wednesday and Thursday but the next to last weekend of July could be very hot.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist