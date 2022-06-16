Here Comes the Hottest Day of 2022 So Far

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Yellowstone River near Miles City.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for southwest Montana for Friday.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for eastern Montana for Friday and Saturday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Broadwater and Jefferson County for Saturday.

Hot stuff, coming through! A storm system on the Pacific coast will enhance the southerly flow across Montana over the next few days resulting in the hottest temperatures so far this year. South wind will increase as well, helping to push temperatures up into the 90s with a few 100s in eastern Montana. It's been a while since temperatures have gotten this hot so remember to stay hydrated and find ways to cool off. With a rise in temperatures, more snow will be melting. Flooding is still a possibility for some of our rivers and creeks through the weekend. Friday will be a summer scorcher as temperatures warm into the 80s and 90s, with a few 100s in eastern Montana. This will be the hottest day so far in 2022. Hot temperatures will melt more mountain snow, so fast moving cold water will continue in most rivers and creeks. A few isolated thunderstorms will develop late on Friday. The heat and thunderstorm threat will continue this weekend. Highs on Saturday will range from the 70s and 80s west, to the 90s and 100s east. Isolated thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday will have more widespread thunderstorms and cloudy skies with cooler highs in the 60s and 70s. Monday will be cool with widespread showers and strong wind. Highs will be back down in the 50s, 60s and 70s. The first day of summer is Tuesday and the new season should start off nicely with highs in the 70s and 80s with quiet conditions.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist