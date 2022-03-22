Here Comes the Warmest Day Of 2022 (So Far)

Happy Spring! The Vernal Equinox occurred on Sunday at 9:33am as the sun's direct rays officially jumped the equator to the northern hemisphere. The next few days should be pleasantly warm, including the warmest weather for some places so far this year. 70 degrees is not out of the question, and it would be the first time some places hit that number since last fall. Tuesday will be a pleasant day for most of the state with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be warmer, generally in the 50s. Southwest wind could gust up to 20mph. On Wednesday the jet stream will retreat way on up into Canada as a big ridge of high pressure settles over the West. Warm air, abundant sunshine and downsloping wind from the Continental Divide will make for very mild conditions. Highs will likely be in the 60s to around 70 for most of the state. While records will not fall, this should be the warmest day so far this year for many locations. A weak front will push through on Thursday morning with a few isolated rain and snow showers. Highs will be cooler, back down in the 40s and 50s. It's just a quick cool down as temperatures warm back above average for this weekend. Highs should be in the 60s with mostly sunny skies. There will be just an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Saturday and Sunday. Right now, there does not appear to be any major wet or white storm systems through the end of the month. We need the moisture...

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist