Here Comes the Warmest Weather of the Year (So Far)

Here comes the warmest weather so far of 2021. Most of April for most of Montana has been chilly and showery. That changes this week as temperatures will climb throughout the week. While the warm weather will be welcome, continued drought for parts of Montana still loom and will worsen this week as chances of rain are slim to none. Tuesday will start to warm up with highs getting back up to near average, something Montana has not seen in a while. Skies will be mostly sunny. A weak cold front will clip northern and eastern Montana on Wednesday, but will not have a significant impact on the state. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Friday likely will be the warmest day of the year so far with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Low humidity and moderate wind will increase the fire danger. Saturday a cold front will approach with the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will slowly start to cool off. Sunday and Monday more clouds and showers are likely, with high temperatures dipping back below normal. A more significant storm with rain, mountain snow, and the possibility of severe weather is likely late next week into the second weekend of May.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist