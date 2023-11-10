Here We Blow Again

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for parts of central and northern Montana for Saturday night into Sunday morning.

It was nice to have a brief respite from the wind, but the next round coming this weekend will be even worse. A powerful wind will peak across the state on Saturday night, strong enough to knock out power and do some damage. So I hope you enjoyed the relative calm conditions on Thursday. A weak front will move into western Montana on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers, but any accumulation will be light and confined to the mountains. There's an outside chance of a few raindrops in the lower elevations but most of the state will be dry. Veterans Day Weekend will be mild and windy with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with wind across the plains. There will be snow on the Continental Divide and west of the Divide in the mountains. Some rain will fall in the lower elevations west of the Divide, but east of the Divide will be dry. Highs will reach the 40s to around 50. Another powerful wind will develop for most of the state east of the Divide on Saturday night. It's the type of wind that may wake you up, shaking the house. Strong wind will continue into Sunday but ease up through the day. Skies will become partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. Most of next week is shaping up to be mild and dry. Highs will top out in the 50s and 60s under mostly sunny skies until Wednesday when a weak system may come through with areas of light rain and snow, nothing major.

It's almost the weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist